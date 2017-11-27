China’s CNNC to build fifth reactor unit at Chashma power plant in Pakistan

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has signed an agreement to build fifth reactor unit at the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the country.

Under the terms of the agreement, CNNC will construct the one-million-kilowatt-class reactor featuring HPR 1000 technology at the Chashma power plant located in Mianwali District, in Punjab, Pakistan.

CNNC subsidiary CNNC China Zhongyuan Engineering will be responsible for the construction of the unit, which will be the third to feature HPR 1000 technology in Pakistan.

CNNC said: “HPR 1000, a third-generation pressurized water reactor independently developed by domestic research teams, is a key project in promoting the implementation of the Made in China 2025 initiative, and a driving force in realizing the country’s “going global” strategy.”

In Pakistan, CNNC has already built four nuclear power units with a total installed capacity of 4.63 million kWs and operational capacity of more than 1.3 million kWs.

The Chashma nuclear power plant is currently equipped with operating units Chashnupp-I, Chashnupp-II, Chashnupp-III, and Chashnupp-IV.

The Chashnupp-I and Chashnupp-II, each with generating power capacity of 325MW, began commercial operation in 2000 and 2011, respectively. Chasnupp-3 and Chashnupp-IV have 340MW generation capacity each.

The new reactor planned to be built by CNNC is expected to contribute to Pakistan’s plan to generate 20% of its total electricity by 2030.

Pakistan aims to have 8,800MW of installed nuclear capacity by 2030, reported Reuters.

CNNC said: "At present, the construction of four HPR 1000 nuclear power units by CNNC is proceeding smoothly. They are the only third-generation pressurized water reactors in the world that are being built on schedule."

Image: Officials from China National Nuclear and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. Photo: courtesy of China National Nuclear Corporation.