Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

China’s CNNC to build fifth reactor unit at Chashma power plant in Pakistan

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 November 2017

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has signed an agreement to build fifth reactor unit at the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the country.

Under the terms of the agreement, CNNC will construct the one-million-kilowatt-class reactor featuring HPR 1000 technology at the Chashma power plant located in Mianwali District, in Punjab, Pakistan.

CNNC subsidiary CNNC China Zhongyuan Engineering will be responsible for the construction of the unit, which will be the third to feature HPR 1000 technology in Pakistan.

CNNC said: “HPR 1000, a third-generation pressurized water reactor independently developed by domestic research teams, is a key project in promoting the implementation of the Made in China 2025 initiative, and a driving force in realizing the country’s “going global” strategy.”

In Pakistan, CNNC has already built four nuclear power units with a total installed capacity of 4.63 million kWs and operational capacity of more than 1.3 million kWs.

The Chashma nuclear power plant is currently equipped with operating units Chashnupp-I, Chashnupp-II, Chashnupp-III, and Chashnupp-IV.

The Chashnupp-I and Chashnupp-II, each with generating power capacity of 325MW, began commercial operation in 2000 and 2011, respectively. Chasnupp-3 and Chashnupp-IV have 340MW generation capacity each.

The new reactor planned to be built by CNNC is expected to contribute to Pakistan’s plan to generate 20% of its total electricity by 2030.

Pakistan aims to have 8,800MW of installed nuclear capacity by 2030, reported Reuters.

CNNC said: "At present, the construction of four HPR 1000 nuclear power units by CNNC is proceeding smoothly. They are the only third-generation pressurized water reactors in the world that are being built on schedule."

Image: Officials from China National Nuclear and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. Photo: courtesy of China National Nuclear Corporation. 

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.