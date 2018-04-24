Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Bruce Power awards $712m contracts for components replacement at 6.38GW nuclear power station in Ontario

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 April 2018

Bruce Power has awarded C$914m ($711.9m) worth contracts for its Major Component Replacement (MCR) project at the 6.38GW Bruce nuclear power station in the Canadian province of Ontario.

In this regard, the Canadian electric utility has given four advanced manufacturing contracts to help execute the MCR project which will begin in 2020. Following which, the nuclear site is expected to deliver low-cost, carbon-free electricity to Ontario until 2064.

BWXT Canada has bagged the biggest of contracts, valued at C$642m ($500m) for manufacturing 32 steam generators.

BWXT Canada president John MacQuarrie said: “The steam generator contract allows us to secure very long-term work for our Cambridge, Ontario facility, which sustains jobs for many of our highly skilled and talented employees for many years to come.

“The life extension of Bruce Power’s nuclear reactors is vital to the supply of clean, low-cost and reliable power for Ontarians, and we are so proud to be part of this project.”

Laker Energy Products has been given a contract of C$144m ($112.16m) for supplying end fittings, liners and flow elements.

Cameco Fuel Manufacturing has a C$62m ($48.3m) contract for supplying calandria tubes and annulus spacers for all the six units to be refurbished under the MCR project. Bruce Power has also given a C$66m ($51.4m) contract to Nu-Tech Precision Metals for supplying zirconium alloy pressure tubes for Units 6 and 3.

Bruce Power president and CEO Mike Rencheck said: “By signing these contracts today, we have secured ‘Made in Ontario‘ solutions for the components we will need to successfully complete our MCR Projects, extending the life of our site to 2064.

“Today’s announcements represent a $914 million investment in Ontario’s highly skilled workforce, which will create untold economic opportunities for the communities in which they operate for many years to come.”

The MCR project is part of the company’s Life-Extension Program. The $13bn Life-Extension Program is a refurbishment program that started from 2016 to ensure safe operation of the eight nuclear units.

Image: The Bruce Nuclear Generating Station near Kincardine, Ontario. Photo: courtesy of Chuck Szmurlo/Wikipedia.org.

