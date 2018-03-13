Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Bhel to supply steam generators for 2.8GW GHAVP nuclear project in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 March 2018

India’s state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel) has been awarded a contract to supply steam generators for the 2.8GW Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna (GHAVP) nuclear power project being developed in Fatehabad district of Haryana, India.

The Rs7.36bn ($113.1m) contract has been signed with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limted (NPCIL).

Under the contract, Bhel will be responsible for the supply of the steam generators which will be used for a 700MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR). The reactor is planned to be installed at the GHAVP power plant.

Bhel plans to manufacture the steam generators at its facility in Tiruchirappalli in India's southern Tamil Nadu state.

Estimated to cost Rs205.94bn ($3.1bn) as of January 2014, the GHAVP project is being developed in phases. The first phase involves commissioning of two units, which will have a combined generation capacity of 1400MWe, by 2020-21.  

The second phase of the project involves commissioning of two more reactor units which will have a combined capacity of 1400MWe.

The foundation stone of the nuclear power plant was laid in January 2014. The GHAVP project is said to be the first of its kind in Haryana state and will be 21st in the country.

The proposed 700MWe PHWR rectors, which will be indigenously developed, will be similar to the ones installed at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPP-3 &4) and Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPP-7 & 8).

Bhel, in a statement, said: “Bhel has been a pioneer in the design and development of Nuclear Steam Generators along with NPCIL and has so far supplied 38 Steam Generators for various Nuclear power installations in the country.

“Currently, BHEL manufactured Steam Turbine Generator sets contribute nearly half of the country’s total installed Nuclear power capacity.”

The company claims that it is associated with all the three stages of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme. While th first stage involves Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), the second and third stage involves Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) and Advanced Heavy Water Reactor (AHWR), respectively. 

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
