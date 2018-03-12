Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Areva, Siemens to pay €450m to TVO to settle Finnish nuclear plant dispute

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 March 2018

Areva and Siemens have agreed to pay €450m to settle their dispute with Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) over the delay caused in the construction of its 1,650MW Olkiluoto (OL3) nuclear power plant in Finland.

A global settlement agreement signed in this regard by the parties has resolved all disputes out of court while laying down a new cooperative mode to complete the Finnish nuclear power plant.

The OL3 nuclear power project was planned to enter into operations in 2010. Due to significant delays and cost overruns incurred, the consortium of Areva and Siemens and their client TVO had launched an arbitration procedure under the ICC rules in London.

With the settlement agreement being reached, the parties will withdraw ongoing legal proceedings related to the OL3 EPR project, including ICC arbitration. 

Areva said that the settlement agreement has retained the essential aspects of the original contract. It has also secured all human and financial resources required to complete construction of the third nuclear reactor OL3 of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, located on the Olkiluoto Island in western Finland.

Areva CEO Philippe Soulié said: “All parties wanted to find an alternative settlement to the arbitration. This settlement will allow us all to refocus all our resources and energy towards completion of this new EPR.”

TVO said that if the OL3 plant is completed by May 2019, then it will pay back up to €150m. However, if that is not the case, then there will be an additional compensation to be paid of up to €400m to TVO.

OL3 is a European Pressurized Reactor (EPR), which will have an operation life-time of 60 years.

Areva board of directors chairman Philippe Varin said: “This Global Settlement of a notoriously difficult project is an essential milestone in the overall restructuring of the French nuclear industry.

“It provides an optimal environment to allow the AREVA SA-Siemens consortium to complete the OL3 project. We are pleased to have reached a settlement which de-risks the final phase of the project for all stakeholders.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.