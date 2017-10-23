Akkuyu Nuclear secures limited construction permit for Turkish nuclear plant

Akkuyu Nuclear has secured the Limited Construction Permit (LCP) for the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey from the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK).

The Russia-based company, which would execute the construction project of the NPP, said that the permit marks the first step in receiving the construction license.

It said that the LCP had been granted after a thorough review and evaluation of its documents by TAEK.

The nuclear project located in Mersin province in southern Turkey would feature 1200MWe Gidropress-designed AES-2006 VVER pressurized water reactors. It is expected to begin operations in October 2023 to coincide with Turkey’s centenary celebrations.

Russia is financing the NPP under a build-own-operate model, in compliance with an intergovernmental agreement it has signed with Turkey in 2010.

With the LCP, Akkuyu Nuclear can begin construction and installation activities at all facilities associated with the proposed nuclear power plant. However, the permit will not cover construction of buildings and structures that are vital for the nuclear safety.

According to Akkuyu Nuclear CEO Yuriy Galanchuk, receiving the LCP is a major step forward for the implementation of the Akkuyu nuclear plant.

The project is now expected to advance from the preparatory stage to the constructional activity stage at the site. A significant part of the construction works are being planned to be given out by local subcontractors.

Galanchuk added: “Our next task is to get the Construction License. We would like to commence construction of the entire set of the NPP buildings and structures at the earliest time possible.

“Full compliance with all national and international safety standards remains our top priority.”

Officers of the TAEK’s Nuclear Safety Department are expected to assess and inspect the work progress at the nuclear plant site in the coming months before furnishing a report regarding the project’s construction license application.

Expected to be granted in the first half of 2018, the construction license will allow Akkuyu Nuclear to go ahead with construction of all buildings and system installations of the Turkish nuclear plant without any curbs.