Nuclear News

ABB to build power transmission infrastructure for Hinkley Point C power plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 October 2017

Switzerland-based ABB has bagged a $130m order from EDF Energy to build the power transmission infrastructure for the 3.2GW Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in the UK.

The power plant, which will be built in Somerset with an investment of over $23bn, is expected to contribute 7% of the electricity generated in the UK, after its commissioning in 2025.

Hinkley Point C is expected to provide electricity to nearly 6 million homes for 60 years.

Hinkley Point C managing director Stuart Crooks said: “We have signed over £9 billion of contracts and this major contract marks another significant step forward for the project.

“Hinkley Point C is bringing together companies and expertise from the UK, France and the world. Construction is fully underway and we remain firmly focused on what we need to deliver in the year ahead and beyond.”

As per the contract terms, ABB’s Power Grids team in the UK will handle design, supply and installation of the power transmission infrastructure. This would include substations for two separate units that will feed power generated from the nuclear plant to the national grid.

ABB will provide six 700MVA generator transformers, six auxiliary transformers, 400KV gas insulated switchgear, control and MicroScada systems along with the transmission feeds to transfer power from Hinkley Point C.

ABB power grids president Claudio Facchin said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase ABB’s global expertise in executing large, complex and time-demanding projects.

“It reinforces ABB’s focus on leveraging its vast portfolio, technology strengths and project management capabilities to deliver differentiated customer value and enable a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

The Hinkley Point C, which is owned jointly by EDF Energy (66.5%) and China General Nuclear Power (33.5%), will create about 25,000 jobs over the construction period at eight different sites.

It will be equipped with power islands developed by GE under a $1.9bn contract. The power islands are made up of the Arabelle steam turbine, generator, along with other critical equipment.

Image: Aerial view of the construction at the Hinkley Point C nuclear project in the UK. Photo: courtesy of EDF Energy.

Nuclear News

