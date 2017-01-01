Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear | News
Search Refinements
Current RefinementsContent TypeNewsSectorPower GenerationNuclearRemove all refinements Date2017 (21)2016 (204)2015 (205)2014 (300)2013 (304)2012 (199)2011 (231)2010 (248)2009 (875)2008 (23)2007 (4)AuthorEBR Staff Writer (2376)CTBR Staff Writer (4)Sheldon Cooper (2)FBR Staff Writer (1)E&Y Japan finds no fault in Olympus handover (1)LocationAsia-Pacific (309)Europe (534)Global (7)Middle East and Africa (85)North America (616)South and Central America (20)

Nuclear News

View news from other Energy sectors:
1-15 of 2614 results
Tajikistan, Russia sign deal for peaceful use of atomic energy
An agreement on cooperation in peaceful uses of atomic energy has been signed between the government of the Tajikistan and Russia.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
IAEA completes safety review at Doel nuclear power plant in Belgium
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of nuclear safety experts today completed an assessment of long-term operational safety at the Doel Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit 1 and 2 in Belgium.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Capgemini signs deal with Horizon Nuclear Power
Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, has today announced that it has signed a deal with Horizon Nuclear Power, to provide it with innovative IT services as it grows into a world leading nuclear energy company.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Horizon partners with Exelon to advance Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant in UK
By EBR Staff Writer
Horizon Nuclear Power has partnered with Exelon Generation to help advance the planned 2,700MW Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant in Anglesey, Wales, UK.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
UK’s break from EU could threaten nuclear fuel supplies and new reactor build
The UK Government’s plans to leave the EU, and consequently the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), could threaten plans to build new nuclear reactors and decommissioning activities, as well as jeopardise energy security due to the impact on nuclear fuel supplies, according to a new report by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Toshiba reports $6.3bn loss in nuclear business, chairman to step down
By EBR Staff Writer
Japanese electronics and energy conglomerate Toshiba’s chairman, Shigenori Shiga, will step down from his position after the company reported a loss of $6.3bn in its nuclear business in the US.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Turkish regulatory agency approves design parameters of Akkuyu NPP site
By EBR Staff Writer
Rusatom Energy International subsidiary Akkuyu Nuclear JSC has secured approval from the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK) for the design parameters of the nuclear power plant (NPP) site , which will be developed in Mersin Province.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
US NRC begins special inspection at Palo Verde nuclear plant
The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will begin a special inspection at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station to review circumstances surrounding the failure of an emergency diesel generator during testing on 15 December 2016.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
GE completes fifth generator modernisation at Paks Nuclear power plant in Hungary
GE’s Power Services has completed the modernisation of the fifth generator at the 2000MW Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Essel Group to invest $200m in micro-nuclear reactor developer LeadCold
By EBR Staff Writer
Essel Group Middle East has signed approximately $200m (€188m) in funding agreement for the LeadCold, a start-up engaged in the development of unique, reliable and safe micro-nuclear reactor.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Global Nuclear Fuel unveils enhancements to GNF2 fuel product
GE's Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (GNF-A) announced enhancements to its GNF2 fuel product that are aimed at further improving reliability.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Rosatom signs roadmap for nuclear cooperation with Iran
Rosatom has signed a roadmap relating to Iranian-Russian cooperation in peaceful uses of atomic energy with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
NuScale seeks US NRC approval for small modular nuclear reactor design
By EBR Staff Writer
Nuclear power plant developer NuScale is seeking approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for small modular reactor (SMR) commercial power plant design.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Areva to supply refueling equipment upgrades to TVA Reactors in US
Areva NP has signed a multimillion-dollar agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to provide fleet-wide refuel equipment upgrades in the US.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
Areva to provide maintenance services for Trillo nuclear power plant in Spain
Areva NP signed a long-term contract with the Spanish utility CNAT, Centrales Nucleares Almaraz-Trillo.
Power Generation > Nuclear > News
1-15 of 2614 results

In The Spotlight

L3 MAPPS to Supply Digital Control Computer System Hardware for Bruce Power
Russian government authorizes TENEX to conclude foreign trade deals of SNF importation
PM Piping Power Generation - Adding Value to Projects
Efficient Data Collection Management with the QB4MX2
IAEA completes safety review at Doel nuclear power plant in Belgium

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

In Nuclear

Nuclear Intelligence



About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.