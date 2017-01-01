

Capgemini signs deal with Horizon Nuclear Power Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, has today announced that it has signed a deal with Horizon Nuclear Power, to provide it with innovative IT services as it grows into a world leading nuclear energy company.

Power Generation > Nuclear > News