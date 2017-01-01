Nuclear News

View news from other Energy sectors:
Tajikistan, Russia sign deal for peaceful use of atomic energy An agreement on cooperation in peaceful uses of atomic energy has been signed between the government of the Tajikistan and Russia.
IAEA completes safety review at Doel nuclear power plant in Belgium An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of nuclear safety experts today completed an assessment of long-term operational safety at the Doel Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit 1 and 2 in Belgium.
Capgemini signs deal with Horizon Nuclear Power Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, has today announced that it has signed a deal with Horizon Nuclear Power, to provide it with innovative IT services as it grows into a world leading nuclear energy company.
Horizon partners with Exelon to advance Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant in UK Horizon Nuclear Power has partnered with Exelon Generation to help advance the planned 2,700MW Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant in Anglesey, Wales, UK.
UK’s break from EU could threaten nuclear fuel supplies and new reactor build The UK Government’s plans to leave the EU, and consequently the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), could threaten plans to build new nuclear reactors and decommissioning activities, as well as jeopardise energy security due to the impact on nuclear fuel supplies, according to a new report by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.
Toshiba reports $6.3bn loss in nuclear business, chairman to step down Japanese electronics and energy conglomerate Toshiba’s chairman, Shigenori Shiga, will step down from his position after the company reported a loss of $6.3bn in its nuclear business in the US.
Turkish regulatory agency approves design parameters of Akkuyu NPP site Rusatom Energy International subsidiary Akkuyu Nuclear JSC has secured approval from the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK) for the design parameters of the nuclear power plant (NPP) site , which will be developed in Mersin Province.
US NRC begins special inspection at Palo Verde nuclear plant The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will begin a special inspection at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station to review circumstances surrounding the failure of an emergency diesel generator during testing on 15 December 2016.
GE completes fifth generator modernisation at Paks Nuclear power plant in Hungary GE’s Power Services has completed the modernisation of the fifth generator at the 2000MW Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary.
Essel Group to invest $200m in micro-nuclear reactor developer LeadCold Essel Group Middle East has signed approximately $200m (€188m) in funding agreement for the LeadCold, a start-up engaged in the development of unique, reliable and safe micro-nuclear reactor.
Global Nuclear Fuel unveils enhancements to GNF2 fuel product GE's Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (GNF-A) announced enhancements to its GNF2 fuel product that are aimed at further improving reliability.
Rosatom signs roadmap for nuclear cooperation with Iran Rosatom has signed a roadmap relating to Iranian-Russian cooperation in peaceful uses of atomic energy with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
NuScale seeks US NRC approval for small modular nuclear reactor design Nuclear power plant developer NuScale is seeking approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for small modular reactor (SMR) commercial power plant design.
Areva to supply refueling equipment upgrades to TVA Reactors in US Areva NP has signed a multimillion-dollar agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to provide fleet-wide refuel equipment upgrades in the US.
Areva to provide maintenance services for Trillo nuclear power plant in Spain Areva NP signed a long-term contract with the Spanish utility CNAT, Centrales Nucleares Almaraz-Trillo.
